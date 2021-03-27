Man stabbed over illicit relationship row

Chennai :

A 25-year-old man named Ali suspected an illicit relationship between his brother-in-law Ajijus (35) and his neighbor Adhimoolam’s wife Amudha (40).





Ali confronted Adhimoolam at his residence a couple of days ago over this issue, irked by his suspicion the neighbor, Amudha and their 18-year-old son Nitish charged at him with a knife. Shankar Nagar police were informed by those nearby, after which they rushed Ali to the Chromepet GH, but he died on the way.





The cops have arrested the couple Adhimoolam and Amudha and they are on the hunt for Nitish who is at large.