Temp expected to increase, city to be cooler than dists

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a temperature warning for the State on Friday. “From April 2 onwards, surface winds from northwest direction will blow towards Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the maximum temperatures in certain districts are likely to increase by 2-3 degrees C above normal,” said an official.





This increase can be expected in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupatur, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, as well as in Puducherry.





According to weather bloggers, temperatures are likely to be hot across Tamil Nadu over the next couple of days. “Temperatures over the next couple of days is likely to be moderately hot across Tamil Nadu, but temperatures are likely to increase early next week with the beginning of April possibly seeing fairly Heat wave-like conditions. Dry weather to prevail except few places in South Tamil Nadu and along the Ghats,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.





However, Chennai will see cooler temperatures during this period, with weather officials predicting temperatures between 35 and 25 degree C over the next 48 hours.





Weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said, “Chennai continues to enjoy sub-35 C temperature till now. At the end of the month and going into the first week of April, the land breeze might increase the temperature a bit, but it will still be a comfortable year so far for Chennai city. Chennai temperature will continue to remain normal to below normal in coming days,” he said.