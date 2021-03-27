GCC redeploys fever surveillance workers

Chennai :

A Chennai Corporation source said that the civic body has estimated to deploy more than 6,000 fever surveillance workers in all the 15 zones and those workers would also act as FOCUS (Friend of COVID citizen Under Surveillance) volunteers.





“The fever surveillance workers will also create awareness about the vaccination,” an official said.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash presided the district task force meeting on Friday to ramp up the vaccination drive.





“Over six lakh persons in the city have received the vaccine of which 4 lakh took Covishield. Around 2 lakh persons took Covaxin. We started vaccination in 16 centers, but now the number of centers have been increased to 411, including private hospitals,” Prakash said after the meeting.





He added that despite more than 10,000 workers in Koyambedu market, only 2,000 took the vaccine at the camp. “We will take measures to cover all the markets, including Kasimedu fish market. Our target is to vaccinate 10 lakh persons by the end of this month,” he said.