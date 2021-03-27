Photography book on travelling tea glass to be launched in the city

Chennai :

"Tea has been my companion in many moments, spectating life as it unfolded. It has become an integral part of me, finding its place in each relished and relived moment. Eventually, it has merged with me as I travel; the tea being me exploring the inside with the outside. Chennai is blessed with a lot of old buildings that were built in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Sometimes, the charm of these buildings is lost in the city’s modern architecture. Being a photography and architecture lover, I wanted to bring people’s attention to old structures. I can just take a photo of the building and document it. But that’s not an interesting exercise. That’s how I started placing a tea glass on such structures and taking photos,” says Arun.





The photographer adds that many don’t pay attention to small things around them and he hopes to reach a large number of people. The book is launched on March 28 at 6.30 pm at Odyssey Adyar. The book will be launched by Anitha Sathiam, a documentary photographer who documents the stories of land via photographs and Aparna Krishnan from Paalaguttalalle bags, who shares and writes about the stories and voices of the land.