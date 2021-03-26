Unmonitored home quarantine leading to household clusters in TN: Experts

Chennai :

Officials said that household clusters did not surface during the lockdown as the cases were being managed with restricted movement of the patient or their kin. “With the surge, close to 500 +ve patients want to quarantine at home now. But unlike earlier, people are now travelling to other districts and states freely, increasing risk of transmission,” said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam.





Besides, regular monitoring of cases by the Corporation helped in preventing household clusters, but the practice declined as cases reduced. “When there was a spike in May-June, only 30% of the people were allowed home quarantine. We had institutional quarantine facilities to accomodate even mild cases. Currently, 50% of the people are choosing home quarantine but are not being monitored,” said City Health Officer M Jagadeesan. He added that the number of institutional quarantine facilities are being increased to reduce home quarantine option.