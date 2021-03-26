Pvt firm offers stem cell match, to help organ transplant

Chennai :

LifeCell has launched StemMatch for its community members to enable easy availability of the stem cells by determining the exact close match. Transplantations are more successful with a close match between the donor and the recipient, which is determined by the HLA or human leukocyte antigen markers.





A minimum of 75 per cent match is necessary between the donor and the recipient for a successful blood stem cell transplant outcome. However, finding the right match is difficult as it varies from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 2,000,000.





However, with StemMatch, the exact number of high-quality 6/8, 7/8 and 8/8 matching stem cell units available for the family in LifeCell’s registry every year can be found out. This makes it easier for members to access and choose the close matches based on the annual updated report, Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director – LifeCell said.





He said with StemMatch, families can be confident of knowing the exact number and quality of matching cord blood units available. StemMatch, thus, expedites the transplantation process by reducing the critical testing and matching time. But above all, it offers confidence and assurance to the members on the availability of matching units, when needed.