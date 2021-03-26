CBI arrests EPFO officer for taking bribe, recovers cash

Chennai :

A press release from CBI said a case has been registered against the enforcement officer and two men representing a Chennai-based private firm. It was alleged that the EPFO officer demanded undue advantage to settle the issues related to violation of the EPFO Act by a Tiruppur-based firm.





The CBI intercepted the employees of the private firm when they were leaving the officer’s chamber after paying the bribe. The CBI searched her office and unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh was recovered. Sleuths searched five other places in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Chennai. A sum of Rs 6.10 lakh in cash and incriminating documents were recovered from the properties of the enforcement officer. All the arrested persons were produced before the special judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore.





Apart from this, further searches led to the recovery of Rs.3 Lakh from the chamber of another official and the matter is also being investigated.