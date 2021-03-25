Madurantakam: Villagers stage protest and threaten to boycott elections

Chennai :

Athivakkam which has a population of about 1,500 come under Madurantakam constituency. Locals complain lack of basic facilities like proper roads, street lights and drinking water. Also, they find it difficult to perform the last rites as some people have encroached the way to the burial ground.





The villagers have taken this to officers and MLAs, with no avail. As the state heads for the assembly election on April 6, they saw it as an opportune time to assert their demands.





The local authorities however made provisions for street-lights alone, the unsatisfied villagers want all of their needs to be fulfilled otherwise they said they would boycott the upcoming elections.