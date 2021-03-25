40 medical college students test positive

Chennai :

According to the management, the students were staying in the hostel and attending their classes online after the government ordered closure of colleges with the increase in number of COVID cases.





“A few students became ill and several hostellers were asked to undertake COVID-19 tests and on Wednesday it was confirmed that 40 students were infected by the virus. They have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college, an official said. Municipal staff, along with the Health Department, sanitised the hostel completely and locked the campus. Sources said the Department has decided to test all students who were in contact with those 40 and they fear the number of cases may go up.





They added the students were about to vacate the hostels after the government announcement but had tested positive before returning home.





Last week, four students of a private college in Katankulathur tested positive. Six teachers at a government aided school also tested positive on the same day and the school was closed.