History-sheeter hacked to death in revenge crime

Chennai :

The deceased was Vadivel of Thayar Amman Kulam in Kancheepuram. He had several murder and attempt to murder cases against him in the district. Recently, Vadivel got out on bail and started threatening people routinely. On Wednesday morning, Vadivel was walking to a temple near his house when four men on two bikes attacked him with sickles and knives. The police said Vadivel tried to escape from the spot but the gang chased and hacked him to death near the temple. After ensuring that Vadivel was death, the gang escaped on their bikes.





The Sivakanchi police arrived and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Kancheepuram government hospital.





The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage. The police suspect this to be a revenge crime.