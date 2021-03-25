Small format art, sculpture show to reach larger audience

Chennai :

The idea of the exhibition was that small-sized pictures and sculptures if priced low can reach a larger art-loving public and eventually help create a genuine boom for art. To celebrate the 77th year of the Progressive Painters’ Association, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures in a small format called Micro Trends 2021 has been organised. “Art is not luxury and should be enjoyed by everyone. It is not only for the rich. Generally, the audience thinks that large works of art are expensive and not affordable. Many don’t buy art just because of its size. Instead of purchasing bigger artwork or sculptures for a huge price, this ongoing exhibition will allow art lovers to buy paintings and sculptures for a small amount. We hope that this exhibition will reach a larger section of people. Small sculptures and artworks will change the way a majority of people see art,” S Saravanan, president of Progressive Painters’ Association tells DT Next.









Gopinath’s art work M Senathipathi’s work









Twenty-three artists senior and new artists will be participating in this show and each will be exhibiting four works. “There will be small versions of acrylic on canvas, sculptures, metal works, etc. We have compressed all the works into a small format. Because some artists might not be able to do small format because of the vastness of their work,” he adds. Progressive Painters Association (PPA)is one of the oldest art organisations in India started by the late KCS Paniker in 1944. “Members of PPA are a healthy mix of eminent artists and upcoming promising talent, most of whom reside in Cholamandal Artists’ village. We wanted the old association to grow and host interesting shows in various parts of the country,” hopes Saravanan. The exhibition is on view till April 30 at Labernum and Indigo Galleries, Cholamandal Artists Village, Injambakkam.