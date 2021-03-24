One year of Covid-19 induced lockdown: A bird's eye view of deserted Chennai city

Chennai’s iconic spots were left abandoned when the first lockdown was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chennai:
It was on March 24 last year that Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced the statewide lockdown to combat COVID-19.
A year on since the country went into a total lockdown, here are some photos from various parts of Chennai when the first lockdown was imposed after the ‘Janata Curfew’.
1) Anna Nagar Tower Park
2) Madhavaram lorry shed
3) Ambattur industries
4) GST road Vandalur
5) Flamingoes
