Pandiarajan launches online campaign to woo voters in Avadi

Chennai :

“I aim to make Avadi Corporation the best and smart in the entire nation. The movement will help me understand the needs of the people and can stay focused for the development of the constituency”, said Pandiarajan, during his campaign in Avadi.





Pandiarajan is the only minister and AIADMK contestant to take up an online movement. Being a businessman, he has developed a dedicated website for the movement, where the people of Avadi are given various questions and answers are sought from them. Questions ranging from the type of industries to be set up in Avadi to the type of sports that need to be developed and the requirements for creating employment opportunities were posted and choices were given for voters to choose from.





Being the son of the soil, Pandiarajan has launched another offline movement tiled ‘Avadi Engal Thaimadi’. During his rally, he highlighted the works that he had done for the constituency, including the ongoing works in Tidel park in Avadi, construction of bridges.