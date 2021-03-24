My India Party’s candidate files complaint over obscene messages

My India Party’s Pallavaram constituency candidate Veeralakshmi filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police alleging that she had been receiving indecent WhatsApp messages during her campaign.

Chennai : Veeralakshmi released a video and said that if the police did not trace the sender, she will identify and punish them before the public in the Pallavaram Friday market. Police sources said on March 18 when Veeralakshmi was campaigning in Pammal, she received obscene videos and pictures from an anonymous number. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and have launched a hunt.