80 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore seized near Navalur toll booth

Ahead of the elections, a flying squad seized 80 kg of gold worth Rs 40 crore from a van that had no proper documents on Tuesday on the OMR.

Chennai : The squad, which was engaged in vehicle checks near Tiruporur, tried to intercept a van near the Navalur toll booth. Police said the van driver did not stop the vehicle, which led to a chase. After a few meters, when cops intercepted the van, gold bars were found inside it. As there were no proper documents, the gold was handed over to the government treasury.