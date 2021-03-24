Gyms should be considered part of health sector: Ex-Mr India

Chennai :

“Lockdown is a nightmare for those in the fitness industry and several gyms were permanently closed. Rents were not paid and gym owners in north Chennai from Royapuram to Ennore ended up as daily-wage labourers,” recalls E Murugan, founder, Fusil Fitness, Vepery. Luckily, I started manufacturing gym equipment and started supplying them to my clients at a low cost so that their fitness routine was not affected. If had not chosen to manufacture equipment, I would have ended up in financial trouble,” Murugan says.





“Fitness is a basic requirement for life, but during the times of COVID, the government had no clue how to revive the industry. As a result, several trainers and gym owners lost their livelihood,” recalls former Mr India T Aruna Giri, who is also an advisor for Tamil Nadu Body Building Association.





For example, former Chennai Mayor M Subramanian developed a small running track on his terrace and converted his terrace into a mini gym. The State should help people set up their owns cost-effective gyms. Further, the existing gyms should be given tax evasions and support by the government so that closed gyms are reopened. Like mini-clinics, more gyms and yoga centres should be opened through some State programmes. Gyms should be treated as part of the health sector, Giri adds.





“Gyms have recovered only partially. I used to earn around Rs 40,000 per month by working in a gym and then I take up individual fitness training for cine artists. Last year, I lost my customers and worked as a food delivery agent for about Rs 8,000 a month,” recalled Santhosh Kumar, a fitness trainer based in south Chennai.