SSI ends life over family dispute

A 50-year-old special sub-inspector of Mylapore traffic police station ended his life by hanging from the ceiling at his police quarters apartment on Monday night.

Chennai : The deceased, V Balaji, a 1993 batch officer, reported to duty on Monday as usual and returned home around 11 pm. While he locked himself up in a room and did not step out for a long time, his family members broke open the room and found him hanging from the ceiling. A patrol team from Saidapet retrieved his body. It was sent to KMC for post-mortem. A case has been registered. Police said Balaji was diabetic and was under depression due to prolonged dispute in the family.