Student makes origami bookmarks to raise money for new library

Nine-year-old Daksh Grover had attended a social initiative event where they take moving science labs to government schools in the city.
Chennai: At the event, he saw students asking questions, but unfortunately, many questions were not answered. Daksh wanted to do something for the children over there. He thought building a library would be the best gift he can give. During the lockdown, Daksh started learning origami and developed an interest in it. Now, the Class 4 student at DAV Boys School, Mogappair is on a mission to make and sell 3,000 bookmarks to raise money to build a library in Vichoor, an industrial and a developing residential area in Manali New Town in North Chennai.
Sandhya, Daksh’s mother, says that he is in the process of making sample designs and before April he will be ready with 300 designs. “Once the summer vacation starts, Daksh will be replicating the designs and make 3,000 origami bookmarks. Once it is ready, we are planning to collaborate with some book exhibition or book launch in the city, where we will be able to sell the origami bookmarks. The money raised will be used to build a library in Vichoor. Daksh is very much excited about the entire process.”
Origami bookmarks are colourful and easily grab children’s attention. “We hope that the cute bookmarks will encourage young children to read and also help them develop an interest in crafts,” she adds.
Conversations