Student makes origami bookmarks to raise money for new library

Origami bookmarks are colourful and easily grab children’s attention. “We hope that the cute bookmarks will encourage young children to read and also help them develop an interest in crafts,” she adds.

Sandhya, Daksh’s mother, says that he is in the process of making sample designs and before April he will be ready with 300 designs. “Once the summer vacation starts, Daksh will be replicating the designs and make 3,000 origami bookmarks. Once it is ready, we are planning to collaborate with some book exhibition or book launch in the city, where we will be able to sell the origami bookmarks. The money raised will be used to build a library in Vichoor. Daksh is very much excited about the entire process.”