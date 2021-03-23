More staff, facilities ready to tackle surge in cases

Chennai :

With the spike in cases in Chennai and neighbouring districts, infrastructure and human resources are being strengthened to attend to the increasing burden of patients. The positivity rate in Chennai stands at 2.16 per cent, followed by 2 per cent in Coimbatore and Chengalpattu.





A senior official from the State Health Department said more number of new healthcare facilities will require additional healthcare staff to provide medical services to the new patients. “We are deploying doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for the additional wards and COVID Care Centers. Several healthcare facilities need caretakers as patients’ family members cannot be with them,” said the official.





More COVID Care Centres are also being planned to accommodate more patients. While separate blocks are being created within the hospitals to ensure adequate infrastructure if the rise of COVID-19 cases continues at the same trend, care centres will be required for institutional quarantine services.





The State Health Department will also conduct random testing of people in districts that are reporting more cases. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said there is a need for intensified testing as the cases have spiked. “We are planning on conducting random RT-PCR testing in public places in the city. The State Health Department aims to identify more cases and strengthen the safety measures,” said the Health Secretary.





He added that the neighbouring States are also recording a spike and clusters are the main challenge to Tamil Nadu. Thus, the officials are also recognising the micro containment areas and movement registration of people staying in those areas is being done. Health Secretary stated that 364 people from a corporate office in the city have been tested as cluster cases have emerged. He added that the department is stressing aggressive focused testing in places that have reported clusters.