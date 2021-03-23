DVAC sleuths arrest Ambattur tahsildar for graft

Ambattur tahsildar was caught red-handed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for facilitating a patta name transfer on Monday.
Chennai:
The arrested was identified as R Parvathy. The complainant approached the Vigilance & Anti Corruption, City, unit and gave a complaint that he applied for patta name transfer for his residence and R Parvathy, tahsildar of Ambattur Taluk Office, and Murugan, village assistant, demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000. A case was registered and a trap was set on Monday.
When Parvathy instructed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Murugan and he received it, the DVAC sleuths arrested them on the spot.
