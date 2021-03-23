Police arrest 3 for death of 14-year-old boy

Vellore :

According to the police, Sankar of Thattapalayam near Ambur and a tannery worker pulled up one Santhakumar (32) for using foul language while talking on his mobile phone near his house. This resulted in a quarrel and fisticuffs, in which Sankar’s 14-year-old son, Kathirvel, participated.





Santhakumar was accompanied by his friends Sekar (25) and Arun Kumar (32). In the melee, Santhakumar reportedly beat Sakthivel on his head with an iron rod.





He was immediately rushed to the Ambur government hospital and from there referred to the Vellore government medical college hospital, where he died in the early hours of Monday.





the Umarabad police arrested Sekar and Arunkumar on Sunday night and arrested Santhakumar on Monday. Further investigation is on.