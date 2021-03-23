Seasoned burgler held for stealing jewels worth Rs 40L

Chennai :

A Viswanathan of RA Puram, a coal merchant, had gone on a pilgrimage with family on February 16 and returned home on February 22. He found the house broken open and jewels worth several lakhs missing. Based on a complaint, the Abiramapuram police registered a case and traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage.





“He first went to Marina beach and then left for his hometown in Theni. We camped in Theni for 10 days and another 15 in Tirupathi before securing him,” said an official. The police said it was a random burglary attempt and the accused did not notice the diamond worth several lakhs in another cupboard. He always carried out heists alone and targeted locked houses, the police said. Most of the jewels burgled from the house were seized from his friend based on the confession of Venkatesan before he was remanded in judicial custody. The police said Venkatesan has four wives.