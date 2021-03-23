‘Fix needlessly high costs’: Retd engineers write to Tangedco head

Chennai :

In a letter to the CMD, Citizen’s Contribution in Democracy founder S Neelakanta Pillai said NCTPS STage II which comprises two 600 MW units were out of service for 182 and 201 days respectively in 2020. “This is absolutely a disaster for the plant with a high average unit cost which is nothing but a suicidal attempt of doing business in the current power scenario as well as merit order dispatch due to unrealistic cost of energy,” he said.





According to an RTI reply by the superintendent engineer of the NCTPS II, the average cost of generation in the NCTPS Stage II in 2020 varied from a minimum of Rs 7.89 per unit to a maximum of Rs 18.20 per unit.





The retired engineer said his organisation was upset with the poor performance showcased by the plant wherein huge investment has been made and interest for several hundred crore rupees are being spend every month. They alleged that the officials have intentionally indulged to keep the plant idle due to its high running cost. Despite both the units began commercial generation in 2014, it said that the officials failed to take any steps over the project completion and the work order is still pending.