British Council launches world’s largest LGBTIQ+ digital campaign

Chennai :

Audiences are invited to watch the five films online in solidarity with LGBTIQ+ communities in places where freedom and equal rights are limited and to spread the word using the hashtag #FiveFilmsForFreedom. This year’s short films look at an intersection of LGBTIQ+ perspectives to explore love and acceptance -- self-expression, homophobia in rural communities, coming out as a teenager and finding love later in life. In India, British Council has partnered with The Queer Muslim Project, South Asia’s largest virtual network of queer, Muslim and allied individuals, to celebrate and amplify LGBTIQ+ stories, voices and people.





Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said that the Five Films For Freedom campaign continues to gather a wider audience and deeper engagement with people across the world. The five films that can be viewed via the British Council Arts YouTube channel are Bodies of Desire, Land of the Free, Pure, Trans Happiness is Real and Victoria.