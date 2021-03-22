Chennai software firm to be closed for Covid-19 sanitisation

Chennai :

Four employees of a software company having its facilities in Perungudi, Taramani and Kadanchavadi here tested positive for coronavirus infection, he said.





On testing 364 persons who were their colleagues and contacts, 40 persons have been found Covid-19 positive and have been quarantined, he added.





The Chief Secretary also said a sum of Rs 83 lakh has been collected as fine from 38,722 persons over the past four days for not following Covid-19 safety protocols.





As regards the Covid-19 vaccination in the state, he said a total of 21 lakh people have been administered it.