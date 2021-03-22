Public question AIADMK candidate TKM Chinnayya about unkept promises during campaign

Chennai :

The women stated that about 500 houses in 5,6,7 wards have not been given a lease for the last several years. So, they questioned the Minister for not complying with their request. An overwhelmed Chinnayya reassured the women that if he wins this time, he will be defined to find a solution to their problems in 3 months.





TKM Chinnayya is contesting as an AIADMK candidate in the Chengalpattu district’s Tambaram Assembly Constituency.





Meanwhile, Chengalpattu Assembly constituency DMK candidate Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan faced a similar situation in Chengalpattu yesterday.





Similarly, in many constituencies in the Chengalpattu district, the public has started to question the candidates who are going on rallies seeking votes.