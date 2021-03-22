Step up vax drive or faceaction, UPHCs, docs told

Chennai :

During a meeting, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash instructed the city health officer and city medical officer to take the list of top 10 nonperforming medical officers for initiating action.





“They were also instructed to identify low performing urban primary health centres (UPHC) and urban community health centres (UCHC), as target has been given to each UPHC and UCHC to vaccinate 100 to 150 persons every day,” a Corporation source said.





Also, domestic breeding checkers (DBC or malaria workers) should mobilise 10 to 15 persons to the UPHC; those who fail to meet this target would be removed from work, it was warned. While warning the DBC workers of termination, the civic body has also announced Rs 1,200 incentive if they perform well.





The source added that during the meeting, Prakash instructed zonal officers to intensify the drive to reach the target of 35,000 to 40,000 vaccinations per day in Chennai. Presently, the civic body inoculates around 30,000 persons every day on an average. So far, around 4.50 lakh persons in the city have been vaccinated.





Apart from organising vaccination camps in apartment complexes with more than 200 flats, the civic body has also decided to use self-help groups and NGOs to mobilise persons from lower socio economic groups.





Staff nurses at non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics have been asked to follow up the NCD patients visiting the UPHCs and implore them to take the vaccination. Zonal health officers and zonal medical officers should take major responsibility in the drive, and 50 per cent of the population should be vaccinated within 7 to 8 weeks.





Civic body officials have been directed to ensure second dose vaccination coverage in the city.