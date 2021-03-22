Residents can meet election observers to raise complaints

Residents in city can raise complaints pertaining to poll violations as Greater Chennai Corporation and district election office has released contacts and schedule for contacting observers.

Chennai : According to a Chennai Corporation press release, the residents of 15 of the 16 Assembly constituencies could meet the general observers at the government guest house in Chepauk at the allotted time slot. Residents of Velachery constituency can contact its general observer at the Chennai Corporation zonal office of Adyar zone on Dr Muthulakshmi Road. People can meet general observer for RK Nagar Sarita Bala Om Prajapati at the government guest house or through 8925515001 mobile number between 10 am and 11 am. Also, residents can contact Karan Singh for Perambur constituency between 10 am and 11 am. His mobile number is 8925515002. Contact details of other general observers and time slots allotted to them are...