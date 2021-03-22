Methamphetamine from Myanmar seized in city, two arrested

Chennai :

Based on a tip off, the Kodungaiyur police secured B Fathima of Tondiarpet during a vehicle check, and with the information she provided, they picked up F Hayathullah (31), a native of Manipur. Two bars of crystal methamphetamine each weighing one kg, which they planned to sell for Rs 50 lakh, were seized from them.





Investigation revealed that Hayathullah brought it from Manipur to sell it to drug users in the city. Police suspect that Hayathullah could have procured the drug from Myanmar. “The accused said they bought it for Rs 7 lakh. The two posed as guest workers engaged in construction activities but were into smuggling of synthetic drugs,” said inspector Abraham Cruz. The duo was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.





Called as the most potent among drugs, crystal methamphetamine is sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per gram.





Meanwhile, Madhavaram police arrested three men and seized four truckloads of gutkha on Saturday night. A truck was first intercepted near Vilangadupakkam, and gutkha worth Rs 5 lakh was seized. Its driver Gajendran (39) and Gaja (33) of Gummidipoondi were arrested. Based on their inputs, three more trucks with gutkha were seized in Minjur and two men identified as Segal (26) of Odisha and Raji (37) of Ponneri were secured. The total seizure is estimated to be 7.6 tonnes, which was smuggled from Bengaluru to Chennai via Krishnagiri.





Similarly, Kannagi Nagar police arrested K Nithyanandam of Thoraipakkam and seized 180 kg gutkha products and 24 bundles of foreign cigarettes on Saturday. Also, Arumbakkam police arrested Manoj Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and seized 200 kg gutkha during a vehicle check.