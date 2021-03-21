Robbery Probe Leads To Cracking Velachery Double Murder Mystery, Contract Killer Among Six Held

Chennai :

The cops have found that the same robbery gang was involved in the unsolved murder mystery.





The city Police said that the main accused Rakkappan murdered his friend Annadurai, a real estate broker and the latter's accomplice and dumped their bodies in an abandoned well near Guindy. The motive behind this murder was said to be an unfulfilled promise made by Annadurai to Rakkappan.





It was said that Annadurai failed to extend an legal help as promised to Rakkappan for murdering a man in Avadi in 2015.





The double murder mystery was solved when the city cops were investigating an robbery case that happened on March 13, near Nandanam. Two men entered a private hospital at Nandanam extension around 10.30 pm and robbed 73-year-old doctor Ramakrishnan and his four staff nurses at knifepoint, and escaped with 21 sovereigns along with the doctor's car. Based on the complaint a special team began its investigation under the Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman. The city police used the CCTV footages in the area and identified that one of the bikes used by the gang to reach the hospital belonged to one Annadurai, a real estate broker and murder accused. Since Annadurai's house was found locked, police launched a hunt for his car and traced it to Sivaganga district.





Further Rakkappan alias Ravikumar (42) of Sivaganga, Venkatesan (44) of Mylapore and Nelson (47) of Kotturpuram were picked up for interrogation. Based on their inputs, the other accused Srinivasan (45) of Anakaputhur, 'Rajini' Ezhumalai (55) and Raja Singam (33) were also arrested.





While the arrested culprits admitted to the hospital robbery, inquiries about Annadurai revealed that Rakkappan and his men had murdered him and his accomplice Thangapandi and further dumping their bodies in an abandoned well near Velachery main road in Guindy.





Based on their confession, a team of policemen rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.





"Rakkapan of Sivaganga is a contract killer and has about five murder cases pending against him. Annadurai approached Rakkappan to murder one Murugan in 2015 since the latter defeated Annadurai's kin in councillor's election. Annadurai allegedly promised Rakkappan that he would bail him out and extend all the legal support in the case. However, since he did not fulfil his promise and both of them were arrested in the murder case in 2015," said inspector Deivanayaki who investigated the case.





Rakkappan who wanted to avenge Annadurai for his unfulfilled promise, invited Annadurai on the pretext of visiting some land for sale, on March 9.





While Annadurai accompanied by Thangapandi reached the private property on Velachery main road, Rakkappan and his men murdered Annadurai after inebriating him. Thangapandi was also murdered by the gang fearing that he would spill the beans about the incident. Both of them were tied with a rope and dumped into an abandoned well in the property.





While Guindy police have registered a separate case of murder against the suspects, Saidapet police retrieved the stolen jewels and the car before remanding them in judicial custody.



