Egyptian film fest from tomorrow

Chennai :

The films that will be featured are Nawara (2015), Mawlana – The Preacher (2017), Factory Girl (2013) and Withered Green (2016). The films have won several awards in international film festivals.





“We are hosting these titles now as Egyptian films and Indian films are similar in their representation of the local culture. The film Factory Girl has themes that even we as Indians see in our day-to-day lives,” said E Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation.





The films will be screened at Alliance Francaise, Madras. Registrations are open at Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation’s website.