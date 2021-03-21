Wind patterns may give Chennai a milder summer

Chennai :

“Hot and dry temperatures are likely to continue over the next week. Towards month-end, we can expect some rainfall, after March 24-25, according to models. As the land over Indian subcontinent heats up under the relentless sun, these pre-monsoon thunderstorms become the main focus, with the wind changing directions slowly from the seasonal easterlies to the westerlies, particularly along southern states and the ghats,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.





Increased heat in the districts and stable temperatures in the coastal districts are expected due to the movement of the easterlies, said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman. Maximum temperature in Chennai remains between 32-33°C, the highest recorded thus far at 35.1°C, with dry heat and reduced humidity, he said.





Meanwhile, Salem and Erode ranked 11 and 20 among the hottest cities in India on Friday, with maximum temperatures of 37.6°C and 37.2°C respectively. Temperatures are likely to pick up at the end of the month for Tamil Nadu, but there is also a chance that the April showers may be higher than the average, said John.





“Currently, the Madden-Julien Oscillation in the Bay of Bengal may bring some relief. One of two scenarios is possible – first, if the system does not develop into a cyclone, it will be weak and pushed via Sri Lanka to Comorin Sea. Temperatures will be under control for TN as easterlies will continue to blow, and second, if the system does develop into a cyclone it will curve away to Myanmar side, ” said John.