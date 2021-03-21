AMMK man’s nomination rejected

The candidature of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has been rejected as the nomination filed by the candidate to contest from Tirunelveli assembly constituency, failed to meet the norms prescribed by the Election Commission (EC).

Chennai : The candidate, Balakrishnan alias Pal Kannan, did not mention the part number on the nomination paper and it was reasoned for rejection, sources said. Moreover, the nomination of Alagesan, the candidate representing All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) has also been rejected. He filed the nomination earlier to contest in the party symbol of MNM. Related Tags : Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam