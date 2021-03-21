Rs 28 lakh seized in Ponneri

An election flying squad seized Rs 28.17 lakh unaccounted cash near Ponneri on Saturday.
Chennai: A team led by Agri department official, Dilli Babu, intercepted a car coming from Periyapalayam to Chennai at the Janapansathiram junction. On searching, bundles of cash were found. The seizure was calculated to be Rs 28,16,900. As there were no proper documents attached to the money, it was seized and handed over to Ponneri Taluk office. To to intensify the surveillance against distribution of cash and gifts for votes, the Corporation increased the number of flying squads to 144 from 48.
Conversations