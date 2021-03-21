Gangster booked for violating norms

A 44-year-old notorious history-sheeter, who filed nomination to contest the Assembly election from Sriperumbudur constituency on Wednesday, was booked by the police for violating election and COVID protocol.

Chennai : When he went to the Sriperumbudur tahsildar office to file his nomination as an independent candidate, Vairamuthu alias Kundrathur Vairam was accompanied by around 300 of his supporters. The bustle at the tahsildar office led to traffic disruption on the National Highway, following which a large number of police personnel were deployed at the spot to control the crowd. Later, the police booked Vairamuthu under three sections of IPC.