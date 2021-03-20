First of its kind cardiac procedure performed at city hospital

Chennai :

Japan had the record of three MitraClip the rapy in a day and now, Apollo Hospitals in the city holds it with the highest of four procedures in a day.





MitraClip is a revolutionary device that provides a non-surgical alternative to treat patients with mitral valve leaks that can lead to cardiac failure. It avoids open-heart surgery and instead approaches the heart through a catheter inserted through a vein in the thigh. The MitraClip is delivered to the heart using the catheter under real-time 3D Echocardiographic and fluoroscopic guidance. Dr Sai Satish, a senior interventional cardiologist who led the procedures at Apollo Hospitals, said, “Especially for the elderly, there is a very little avenue for conventional mitral valve surgery. The MitraClip is the only percutaneous (done through the skin) technology effective in both functional and degenerative mitral regurgitation. The procedure is performed percutaneously in a cath lab and the device is removable and repositionable.”





The procedure is helpful in patients with high surgical risk. All four patients, the oldest of whom was 87 years old, were discharged from the hospital within three days and are currently doing well.