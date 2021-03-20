Smoke from fire at dump yard hinders traffic on Outer Ring Road

Chennai :

Kundrathur municipality dumps waste in a vacant ground near the Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur road as it doesn’t have an allocated dump yard. On Friday evening, a fire broke out and flames spread to the entire ground within a few minutes. Due to the abundance of plastic waste, the fire spread quickly and smoke covered the road completely. Motorists on Kundrathur-Sriperumbudur road and Vandalur-Nemili Outer Ring Road had difficulty navigating the traffic.





Police sources said a few two-wheeler riders fell and suffered minor injuries. Residents of the area experienced irritation in the eye and respiratory troubles.





On information, the fire and rescue team from Sriperumbudur rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The police said the fire was put out but smoke continues to emanate from the half-burned garbage pile.





The Somangalam police have registered a case and are investigating whether it was the doing of any anti-social elements.