Govt hospitals report spike in child ENT cases

Chennai :

With the rise in temperatures indicating a shift in weather conditions, the symptoms of cold, throat infections and even fever are becoming common, especially among children.





“The ENT complaints generally rise during March and April due to seasonal changes as summer approaches and children take some time to adapt to the weather conditions. The non-COVID-19 throat related issues are increasing in children mainly due to increased ‘exposure’ post lockdown,” said Dr K Mohan, head of department, pediatrics at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





He added that ENT cases are close to 800-1,000 every month in children but the numbers crossed 1,500 during March and April. Doctors say that consumption of ice made from unclean water can be one factor responsible for the spike in ENT cases. The incidence of throat infections, tuberculosis and even asthma has increased in government hospitals in recent days, doctors said.





Dr S Muthu Kumar, paediatrician at the Institute of Child Health says that most of the cases are among school-going children and they were catching infections due to food-borne illnesses and unclean water in public places.





He added that the use of coolers and air-conditioners can also lead to allergic reactions causing throat and other problems. “It is important to reduce the use of cold items made of unclean water to reduce the risk of infection. Even the coolers and air-conditioners have to be cleaned before they are used regularly,” said Dr Muthu Kumar.