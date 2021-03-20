PIL: Restrain parties from fielding coalition members in own symbols

Chennai :

The petitioner, Advocate B Ramkumar Adityan, in his plea which is scheduled to come for hearing during the coming week had submitted that as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order’1968, a reserved symbol could be allotted to a candidate only if he or she is a member of the party concerned and the name is on the rolls of the party.





Despite such stipulations, recognised political parties are continuously issuing Form B in favour of some candidates, who were actually members and office-bearers of other political parties registered with the EC, but falling under the category of unrecognised political parties. Moreover, these candidates had contested on symbols reserved for the recognised political parties without resigning from the posts held by them in their parent parties and membership, the petitioner said.





He also pointed out that during elections held in 2011, 2014 and 2016 a lot of candidates contested in other recognised party symbols and a PIL that was moved in 2019 was dismissed on the basis that news items cannot be taken as evidence in PIL.





However, on noting that another PIL seeking to declare as illegal the results of polls in five Parliamentary constituencies where members of different political parties had contested on the reserved symbols belonging to the two other parties is pending, the petitioner sought the court to direct the EC to not allot reserved symbol of the recognised national and state political parties to members of other political parties during the ensuing elections.