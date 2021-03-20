Woman inspector ‘test’ drives SUV into 3 vehicles

Chennai :

The inspector has been identifed as Ambika, of Sembium all-women police station, Peravallur. The investigating officers said that she was travelling in the pink patrol vehicle from Peravallur to her quarters in TP Chatram when the incident took place. “Though she had a driver, the inspector suddenly decided to drive the car herself. It is not clear if she has a licence or if she was trying to learn to drive using the patrol vehicle. She lost control and hit at least three vehicles and a roadside compound wall gate,” a police officer said.





Upon witnessing the accident, local residents gathered at the spot and the woman inspector reportedly fled the scene leaving the driver to handle an angry mob. There was heated exchange between the public and the patrol team. When the local law and order police came to know about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating locals who insisted on registering a case against the woman inspector who caused the accident.However, until Friday no case was registered, as police claimed that there was no complaint.





Speaking to DT Next, a traffic police official noted that the top brass of the city police have asked for a detailed report on the incident.