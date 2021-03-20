Grant to support regional ideas from emerging artists in TN

Revamp by Aaval is a community space to experience, explore and experiment. It is an ode to the celebration of diverse and interconnected humanity.

Chennai : Now, the community has come up with Aaval grants to support regional ideas from the emerging artists of Tamil Nadu. “We believe that ideas can change the course of humanity and we are progressing towards funding them. Aaval grants are for the exploration of ideas preferably those who have not received any grants before. Anyone above 16 years of age and a resident of Tamil Nadu can apply for the grant. Priority will be given to people from rural backgrounds and marginalised communities. We also arrange mentorship from experienced people through the grant period. Those who are interested can send us a proposal of their ideas either as a presentation, video, audio or podcast. It can be either in English or Tamil,” shares Priyanka Ulanganathan, curator of Revamp by Aaval.