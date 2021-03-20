Textile enthusiast decodes weaving techniques of Kanjivaram sarees

Chennai :

To make people understand what exactly it means to own a Kanjivaram sare, textile enthusiast Varsha Panicker is decoding weaving techniques of Kanjivaram sarees. “Kanjivarams and Benarasis have been the epitome of luxurious drapes in India. What makes a Kanjivaram saree unique from any other silk saree, apart from its luxurious silk texture, beautiful motifs and the solid contrasting colours, is the skill employed by the weavers in weaving the border and the pallu separately and joining them using techniques known as Korvai, Petni and Bendhu. By decoding this, I am sharing examples of sarees woven using these techniques and the ways to identify them,” says Varsha.





Traditionally, in Kanjivarams the body and border are woven separately. “Kanjivaram sarees are elegant and there is a science behind how the sarees are woven. Korvai is a technique that joins the body with a contrast border in the weft. This leaves an uneven texture on the edge of the border where the body joins the border. Many are unaware of details like this. There is nothing called a light-weight Kanjivaram saree. Some are aware of weaving techniques but are unable to explain the process to another person. I thought if I can visually share the different weaving techniques, then it will help them in explaining. Through this, I wanted to share my knowledge of authentic Kanjivarm motifs and weaving techniques,” she remarks.













Varsha, who is the founding partner of Dastakar LLP, mentions that she is part of several online saree groups including pre-loved sarees. “Such groups became popular during the lockdown and huge sales were happening online. Some were selling light-weight and other sarees under the label of Kanjivaram. A few customers blindly believe and buy them and later only realise the mistake. As a consumer, one should be aware of what they are buying,” quips Varsha.