Youth returns squad’s walkie-talkie

Within hours of an official attached to election flying squad reported at Nungambakkam police station that his walkie-talkie was missing, two youth handed over the equipment at Pondy Bazaar station on Friday morning.

Chennai : Police are now looking for the person who allegedly escaped with the walkie-talkie. The equipment was used by an official from the Cooperative department, who was roped in as a member of flying squad. While the team was engaged in vehicle check in Nungambakkam on Thursday night, the official had placed the gadget on top of the vehicle that was being checked. That was when an unidentified person took it away, said the police.