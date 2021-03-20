First case in ‘cash for vote’ filed

The Chennai city police has registered a case against unnamed persons under IPC Sections 171 (b) in connection with alleged distribution of money to voters to influence residents in Kalimanpuram in Anna Salai.
Chennai: This is the first case of ‘cash for vote’ in the city in this election season, sources said. The IPC Section deals with ‘giving a gratification to any person with the object of inducing him or any other person to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any person for having exercised any such right’. Though there was allegation on a minority wing of a particular political party, the police has not named anyone in the FIR in the Anna Salai police.
