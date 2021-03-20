First case in ‘cash for vote’ filed

The Chennai city police has registered a case against unnamed persons under IPC Sections 171 (b) in connection with alleged distribution of money to voters to influence residents in Kalimanpuram in Anna Salai.

Chennai : This is the first case of ‘cash for vote’ in the city in this election season, sources said. The IPC Section deals with ‘giving a gratification to any person with the object of induc­ing him or any other person to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any person for having exercised any such right’. Though there was allegation on a minority wing of a particular political party, the police has not named anyone in the FIR in the Anna Salai police.