Pharmacies warned against selling scheduled drugs sans prescription

Chennai :

Joint Commissioner (East) V Balakrishnan told DT Next that the accused behind both the incidents had consumed drugs such as nitravit, prescribed as sedatives, and tydol, a painkiller, after mixing them in alcohol to get high before the crime.





“We held talks with pharmacists’ association and came to know that tablets are sold online from Noida against the rules, while some smuggle them from Andhra Pradesh. The association has extended cooperation to trace the source of the supply,” said the officer.





Of the six men arrested, a three-member gang was involved in six robberies in two days in Mylapore, Neelankarai, Kotturpuram, Semmanchery and Mandaveli. The accused, Pradeep, Gokul and Manoj, attacked a doctor of Adyar Cancer Institute on Santhome High Road for his mobile phone. The victim is still under critical care after being on ventilator support. Machetes and a fake pistol were seized from the robbers.





Based on their confession, the police nabbed another three-member gang, who tried to snatch valuables from a woman pillion rider in Teynampet and attacked a passer-by who came to rescue her.





Last year, at least five incidents of youth abusing drugs were reported in city and a few pharmacists were arrested for selling the drugs illegally over the counter.