Tension prevails in Kanchi over unclaimed bag with wires

Chennai :

Roadside vendors near the Kancheepuram bus stop noticed the unclaimed bag and checked it on suspicion. The mysterious object has circuits and wires connected to it. Soon the vendors placed the bag in the roadside drain and informed the police. A police team and bomb squad removed the bag and took it to the premises of the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police’s office.





Police sources said the object will be taken to the lab for testing to confirm if it is a bomb.