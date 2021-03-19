Woman’s body found in forest area off OMR

Chennai :

The deceased, Chitra of Kovilambakkam near Pallikaranai, was working in a textile shop in Velacherry. She had married Mani (40) 10 years ago but the couple separated a year ago. They have no children. On Wednesday, the Kaayar police received an alert that the body of a woman with injuries on the head was found dumped in the bushes. They retrieved the body and sent it to Chengalpattu government hospital. Her ornaments were not looted but her clothes were not in place. On Thursday morning, Mani confirmed that it was his wife’s body.





The police registered a case and inquiring with whom Chandra went to Kaayar from Velacherry and if she was sexually assaulted. Officials said the inquiry was on, and added that more details would be known only after getting the autopsy report.