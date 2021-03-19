To contain surge, 158 streets under new plan

Chennai :

“We are disinfecting the streets and imposed movement restriction on the 158 city streets where three or more cases have been reported. The micro plan is implemented in those streets. Also, we have identified 20 divisions with higher number of cases. Disinfection will be intensified in these divisions and the residents there are being vaccinated on priority,” said G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner.





On Thursday, he inspected the containment measures in several parts of the city and visited mini clinics. Speaking to the reporters, he said the cases increased due to the second wave, but added that the civic body was taking all the measures to contain the spread. A few weeks ago, the city was reporting only around 150 cases. But the daily number went up to 395 on Wednesday.





“We have the capacity to vaccinate 60,000 persons a day. But only around 25,000 persons get it every day,” he said, urging the city residents to come forward and take the vaccine. About 40 lakh persons in the city should be covered to remain safe. Presently, around four lakh persons have received the vaccine. The civic body is administering vaccine at 140 urban primary health centres, where walk-in vaccination is allowed.





Denying rumours of another lockdown, he said there was no need for it as half the population has antigens. Those spreading rumours about imminent lockdown would face police action, he warned.





Meanwhile, the civic body has increased the functioning hours of urban primary health centres to vaccinate more persons. These hospitals will function from 8 am to 5 pm with one-hour lunch break between 1 pm to 2 pm.