Firecrackers trigger minor fire, 4 DMK men booked

Chennai :

A police sub-inspector and four others suffered injuries and they were admitted to the Chrompet GH. Following that, on Thursday Tambaram police registered a case on DMK supporters KS Raja of Mudichur, Kesavan, Sivakumar, Kandasammy of Tambaram. Police sources said Kesavan, Sivakumar and Kandasammy suffered injuries and are admitted to Chrompet GH. Further inquiry is on.