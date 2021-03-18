Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Madras University students protest assault on female student, demand action against HOD

Published: Mar 18,202112:54 PM

Students of Ancient History and Archaeology in the University of Madras on Thursday staged a demonstration demanding action against their head of department (HOD) for allegedly assaulting a female student in his class.

Chennai:
The protesters claimed that J Soundararajan had also sexually assaulted a female student during an argument in the class. Students said that several complaints were  lodged with the university authorities against the HOD but no action has been taken yet.

University sources confirmed that a complaint was lodged against Soundararajan, who was asked to appear before the inquiry committee on Thursday on the allegations submitted by the students. The protesting students said their stir would continue till action is taken against Soundararajan.
